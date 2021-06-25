Spread the love



















14 Die of COVID-19 and 377 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 25

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 377 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 25.

Meanwhile, 540 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 91,036 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1122 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,414 active cases in the district.

