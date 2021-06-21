Spread the love



















14 Die of COVID-19 and 542 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 21

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 542 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 14 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 21.

Meanwhile, 637 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 89,249 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1065 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,017 active cases in the district.

