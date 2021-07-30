Spread the love



















14 engineering colleges to impart education in 5 Indian languages: PM



New Delhi: Future progress and growth is dependent on the level of education and direction given to the youth today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, as he announced that 14 engineering colleges of eight states are going to impart education in five Indian languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bangla.

A tool has been developed for translating the engineering courses in 11 languages, Modi said during his address to the policy makers in the domain of education and skill development to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

The emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction will instil confidence in the students from poor, rural and tribal backgrounds.

Even in elementary education, mother tongue is being promoted and the Vidya Pravesh programme launched on Thursday will play a big role in that, Modi noted.

He also informed that Indian sign language, for the first time, has been accorded the status of language subject. Students will be able to study it as language also.

There are more than 3 lakh students who need sign language for their education. This will give a boost to Indian sign language and will help the Divyang people, noted the Prime Minister.

He also launched multiple initiatives in the education sector on the occasion.

Congratulating the countrymen and students for the completion of one year of NEP, the Prime Minister lauded the hard work of the teachers, professors and policymakers in realising the new education policy on the ground, even during the difficult times of Covid-19.

Noting the significance of the year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Prime Minister said that the new education policy will play a major role in this important period.

The Prime Minister said that our future progress and growth is dependent on the level of education and direction given to our youth today.

Modi also noted the changes brought about by the pandemic and how normal online education has became for the students.

More than 2,300 crore hits on the Diksha portal bear the testimony to the utility of portals like Diksha and Swayam, he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the strides made by the youth from the small towns, citing their impressive performance in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Lauding the efforts of the youth in the fields of robotics, AI, startups and their leadership in industry 4.0, he said if the younger generation gets the environment suitable for their dreams, there is no limit to their growth.

He stressed that the new education policy assures the youth that the country is with them and their aspirations.

Similarly, the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country, the Prime Minister said.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister launched the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options to students in higher education.

