14-year-old Bengaluru Girl Gone Missing Since Monday Found Safe in Goa on Wed

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old Bengaluru girl by the name, of Bhargavi, who went missing from Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, and then was seen in Mangaluru has now been traced in Panjim-Goa and is safe in the hands of Panjim police.

She had gone missing from Bengaluru and had reached Mangaluru KSRTC bus station in Bejai at 3 am on Monday, 17 October 2022. Later she hired an auto and toured Mukka Beach and Kadri Park, and returned to KSRTC as per CCTV footage. It is also learnt that she had communicated with an auto driver after reaching the KSRTC bus station that she would be going to her aunt’s house. After which she was gone missing.

Her father had also posted Bhargavi’s photo on social media urging people to look for his daughter and had also thanked the media for their efforts. Meanwhile, today evening after receiving the good news MLA Vedavyas Kamath on his Facebook page thanked the people for their prayers and efforts, knowing that the girl is safe with Panjim-Goa police. The MLA has also requested people to call 112 and file a complaint if they find such incidents.

