14-year-old boy Commits Suicide after getting low marks

Karkala: A 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after getting low marks in the examinations under the Hebri police station limits here on January 16.

The deceased has been identified as Anvith Shetty (14), son of Sathish Shetty and Mamatha Shetty from Kerebettu, Hebri Taluk.

According to the police, Anvith committed suicide by hanging himself in the Bathroom using a shawl to the iron rod. The parents immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he breathed his last on the way.

Hebri Police have registered a case and investigation is on.