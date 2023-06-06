14 –year-old Girl Student Falls to Death from Residential School Building in Kundapur

Kundapur: A 14–year-old girl student died after falling from the second floor of a residential school building in Kundapur on June 6.

The deceased has been identified as Tanvi(14), a resident of Karwar. She was studying in 9th standard in a private residential school in Kundapur.

According to the police, Tanvi was admitted to a the private school in Kundapur in April. Tanvi was sitting near the window during the yoga exercises when she slipped and fell. As her head hit the ground, she was seriously injured and died on the spot. The School Administration informed the parents and police, the police shifted the body to the Kundapur Government Hospital.

A Case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station and investigation is on.

