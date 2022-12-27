14-year-old Student Dies after being struck by Car at Konaje

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old student was killed on the spot after he was struck by a car when he was waiting at the roadside at Mudipu here on December 27.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik (14) from Bhatrabail, Boliyar.

According to sources, Karthik was waiting by the side of the road to go home after school. A car on the way to Mudipu struck Karthik, killing him on the spot. The car also hit a nearby auto. The negligence of the car driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

The accident took place when the car owner gave his car to his friend for a test drive. It is learnt that the driver had booked a new Breeza car which was supposed to be delivered tomorrow. The driver fled from the spot soon after the accident.

The Mangaluru Traffic police reached the spot and registered a case.