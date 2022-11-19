143rd Annual Sports Meet held at St Aloysius PU College

‘Sport allows players to know and test themselves.’ – Rita Mae Brown.

Mangaluru: The Annual Sports Meet embodies the zeal, talents and spirit of sportsmanship of the students of St Aloysius PU College, encouraging them to be persistent and to refine their talents, achieving the greatest of heights.

The 143rd Annual Sports Meet 2022 was held on 18 November 2022 on the college grounds. Exuberance, exhilaration and excitement marked the occasion as the events began with a synchronized March Past presented by the NCC Army, Navy & Air wing along with the sports team and 61 batches signifying discipline and self-control. The chief guest Shashank J Rai and Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions received the salute of honour from the marching teams followed by the hoisting of the sports Flag.

Alwyn Saldanha, HOD of Chemistry and Sports Day Convener, welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. The ceremonial torch was lit and carried by the National and State Level Sports achievers of the college Rexon Noronha, Reshieal Monteiro, Jithesh A, Nisha Aranha, Mohammed Afnan, Jenica Dsouza, Puneesh Roy, Stanislaus Francis Braganza, Adithi Shetty, Navya Prathiksha, Reiner Gonsalves and Vinu Shree. The symbolic oath-taking for displaying sportsmanship was conducted by the Sports Secretary Abhisha Shetty.

The Sports Day was declared open by the Chief Guest, Mr Shashank J Rai, Gold Medalist – South Asian Basketball Championship 2021 and Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College. He is currently a Forest Officer at, Karnataka State Forest Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest shared his memories of the college campus and the ground. He urged the students to look up to the great sportspersons created by our institution and draw inspiration from them. He stated that winning and losing are not important, but give your best and achieve great heights.

Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the function. He appreciated the students on their exuberant march past. He asked the students to take inspiration from the Chief Guest and serve the nation like him. He remarked that participation and practice are more important than winning. He felt that sportspersons get opportunities in the government sector and students can consider sports as a career option.

Gracing the dais were also, the Principal of SAPUC, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza, Director, of Laboratory of Applied Biology and Fr John D’Souza, Director of St Aloysius ITI, Vice Principals Mrs Charlotte D’souza and Mr Muralikrishna G.M., Deans, Dr Pradeep M and Mrs Kiran Shetty, Physical Directors, Mr Naveen Kumar and Mrs Usha AJ and the Sports Secretary Abhisha Shetty. The events that followed saw healthy competition, team spirit and sportsmanship. And the students made memories that would last a lifetime!

During the valedictory function, Fr Principal addressed the students and said that sports day is a time for fun celebration and more importantly the discovery of one’s endurance, skill and above all the coming together of every one of us. He hoped that all had an exciting and joy-filled sports day, the memories of which would remain with them for many years to come. Quoting the Latin proverb, ‘Mens Sana in Corpore Sano’ which means a healthy mind in a healthy body, he said that the Jesuit Schools and Colleges have always emphasized sports and games. He concluded by stating that the sports field is the best learning place in the world to inculcate discipline, respect commitment and inspiration as all come together here.

He declared the Annual Sports Meet closed. At the prize distribution ceremony winners were felicitated with awards and certificates. The College Flag was lowered to mark the end of yet another Sports Day. The programme was compered by Aman Bangera of II PU and Jovitha Emmanuel of I PU. The spectacular day came to a close with the rendering of the National Anthem.