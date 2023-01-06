14th ULTRA-TECH Award Ceremony held in Glamour, Glitter & Exuberance

Mangaluru: The 14th Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) Mangaluru centre ACCE(I) MLR Ultratech award ceremony 2022 was held on Thursday, January 5 at Milagres Golden Jubillee hall. The award ceremony was organised by the Association of Consulting Civil engineers (India) Mangaluru centre ACCE(I) MLR and Ultratech Cement Limited. The welcome address and opening remarks were done by Er Sathyarajan Roa- the Chairman of ACCE (I), Mangaluru, following the introduction of the guests was done by Er Arun Prabha -former ACCE (I) Mangaluru Chairman and by Er Rajendra Kalbhavi of ACCE (I) Mangaluru.

The inauguration of the ceremony was done by the lighting of the lamp by Prashanth Kumar Mishra (chief guest)- MD of MESCOM and Managluru smart City Ltd; Akshay Sridhar- MCC Commissioner, Er Vijay Vishnu Mayya-Secretary General, ACCE (I); Dr V Ramachandra -Principal, Technical Consultant, Ultratech Cement; Er Punnose P John- Zonal Head, Technical Customer Solutions, Ultratech cement; Harish Kuamr-0 Regional Head, South Kar Sales & Marketing Ultratech; Er Srinivasan R- Treasurer, ACCE (I); and Er Satyaranjan Rao- Chairman, ACCE (I), Mangaluru.

The main purpose of organizing the Awards Ceremony programme was to encourage the engineers, architects, owners and contractors of this construction fraternity for their good quality, efficiency and innovative ideas. The programme was also organized to present the prestigious award to different categories: Outstanding Concrete Structure in Multi-Storey Building category within DK, Udupi, Chikmagalur and Shivamogga districts; Outstanding Residential Villa in DK district; Outstanding Residential Villa in Udupi district; and Outstanding Residential Villa in Shivamogga Districts, and other categories.



The lifetime achievement award was presented to Dr Ramakrishna Yaji, a renowned civil engineer with decades of experience. and a retired professor at NITK Surathkal. In his acceptance speech, Dr Yaji narrated about his journey and encouraged young engineers to be entrepreneurs, rather than look around for jobs. “I appreciate the efforts put in by the organizers, this is indeed a great concept to award and encourage engineers and contractors. By doing this the relationship between engineers and owners or prospective owners of homes, villas, apartments, multi-storeyed buildings etc could be strengthened. Engineers are the backbone of development and technology” he added.

Managing director MESCOM Prashanth Kumar Mishra said, “The basic infrastructure is majorly catered to by the civil engineer’s community. Mangaluru is a wonderful place with good spirits. Any development that takes place, may create trouble for a short period, but it is for the greater good for a long period.You engineers have a great challenge between a scientist and technology. It was because of your passion you are all civil engineers. Passion is very much needed for someone to reach greater heights. The role of a civil engineer is a must in building a strong nation. We can do it- and You Engineers can do it. Engineers are needed for the growth and infrastructure – without the help of engineers, architects and contractors, you can’t create an area’s infrastructure. My sincere congrats to all the awards winners, and wish them all success in their endeavours”.

Mangaluru City Corporation commissioner Akshay Shridhar said, “The ACCE(I) is always proactive with several activities. The corporation is a body of civil engineers supported by other departments. The role of Civil Engineering activities in infrastructural development can be summarised as follows: To plan, design, build, supervise, operate and maintain civil engineering infrastructural projects and systems in public and private systems. Has to carry out research and training programs to improve the technology. And for that matter, ACCE (I) Mangaluru has been playing a vital role in the development and infrastructure of Mangaluru, which we need to appreciate”.

Er. Punnose John Zonal Head-Technical Customer Solutions Ultra Tech Cement Limited gave a brief profile of Ultra Tech Cement through a power presentation. He said, ” The Company Unit Management fosters a culture of total integrity, credibility, trust, continuous learning, and respect for individuals and all partners. It has formulated its Vision and Mission in line with its Group objectives to drive growth and improvement. The Management believes in systematically doing its activities. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, APCW is undertaking various initiatives in the field of Education, Infrastructure Building, Sustainable Livelihood, Health and Social Well-being in line with its Social vision and objectives in the surrounding community and villages. The unit received many recognitions and awards from various independent institutions for achieving excellence in its operations, productivity, energy reduction, etc.”. Then followed by the much-awaited presentation of Awards.

AWARD LIST :

Award for well-built infrastructure: Boscoss Education Trust

Award for well-built concrete structure multi-storey building : Fernhill from Mohtisham

Award for a well-built residential villa at Dakshina Kannada: Moon House, house of Dr Hansraj Alva.

Jury appreciation award for a well-built residential villa at Dakshina Kannada: Rathna Villa owned by Mangala Moodbidri.

Jury appreciation award for well-built facility building: Amara Eco stays owned by Vasudev K R

Award for a well-built residential villa at Dakshina Kannada rural: Ruthansh owned by Bharath V

Award for a well-built residential villa in Udupi: Ashwini Nivas owned by Sunder Shetty

Award for a well-built residential villa at Shivamogga: Residence of Rathnakar Gowda

Award for a well-built residential villa at Chikmagalur: Om Nivasa owned by Rudrappa

General Secretary ACCE (I) Er. Vijay Vishnu Mayya also spoke on the occasion. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Er. Cloudy Jerald Lobo, Secretary ACCE (I) Mangaluru. Centre and the programme were meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Anjali K R, a model and performing artist from Bengaluru. The formal function concluded with a fellowship dinner, while ‘Shaad’s Music World” musicians entertained the crowd with Bollywood and Sandalwood hits. The audience was predominantly mixed, comprising engineers, architects and contractors from the districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, DK and Udupi, joined by their family members and friends.

In conclusion, from my perspective- Engineers are the backbone of development and technology. Sir Visvesvaraya had proved that with dedication, willpower and commitment even the impossible could be accomplished. You engineers have a great challenge between a scientist and technology. It was because of your passion you are all civil engineers. Passion is very much needed for someone to reach greater heights. Also, Integrity, Speed and Strategy are needed to reach great heights. The role of a civil engineer is a must in building a strong nation. We can do it- and You Engineers can do it. Engineers are needed for the growth and infrastructure – without the help of engineers, architects and contractors, you can’t create an area’s infrastructure. My sincere congrats to all the award winners, and wish them all success in their endeavours.