15 Die of COVID-19 and 374 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 22

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 374 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 15 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 22.

Meanwhile, 556 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 89,623 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1080 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,820 active cases in the district.

