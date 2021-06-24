Spread the love



















15 Die of COVID-19 and 498 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 24

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 498 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and 15 persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 24.

Meanwhile, 702 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 90,659 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1108 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 6,591 active cases in the district.

