15 Migrant Workers Run Over By Train In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Fifteen migrant workers were run over by a cargo train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district this morning, the railways has confirmed. The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The migrants who had been walking along the tracks slept on the tracks near Karmad, the official said. They were run over by the passing train at 5.15 am today at the district 360 km from Mumbai.

Though several states have been running “Shramik” special trains for migrants who need to return home for emergency reasons, many have started walking back on their own.

“Railway Protection Force and the police have reached the accident site,” the public relations officer of South Central Railway said.