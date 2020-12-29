Spread the love



















15 Students Test Covid Positive from 2 Nursing Colleges in City- Health Dept Serves Notice

Mangaluru : As per District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy that the Health Department in Dakshina Kannada has served a notice to two nursing colleges here for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19 while allowing students in hostels. In his statement he said, “The colleges allegedly ignored SOPs while allowing nearly 900 students, including 613 from Kerala, into their hostels. We found that 15 students in hostels tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, we served them notices since they have violated SOPs”.

Photo for Illustration Only

” As per the SOP, all students and staff should bring an RTPCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to their entry into the college campus. They have not followed this procedure. Further, they have not followed social distancing in hostel rooms. While the college was scheduled to reopen on January 1, students have started arriving, which is also a violation. However, the majority of students had not undergone RT-PCR tests, and those who tested positive are asymptomatic and under treatment in the hostel” added Dr Bairy.