15 Visually Challenged Artists Entertain Passengers at Mlore International Airport with Carols

Mangaluru: Festive fervor was evident in Mangaluru International Airport on Christmas. The notes of Christmas carols that 15 visually challenged artists from Shree Sharadha Andhara Geetha Gayana Kala Sangha, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district rendered, provided a vibrant experience for the passengers. Sarvamangala Trust, Mangaluru, which empowers differently abled, trained these artists in this unique art.

The place next to the tastefully lit Christmas décor in the departure hall of Mangaluru International Airport served as the platform for the artists to showcase their talent. If passengers paused for selfies in front of the décor, the carol singing saw them soak up the Christmas spirit. Mr. Denver Roche, a professional singer who worked with these artists for the past month anchored the event and kept the proceedings lively.

Muthuraj from Sarvamangala Trust played the joyful Santa Claus handing out treats to passengers and stakeholders alike. The passengers bought the limited-edition Christmas gift hampers consisting of greeting cards and other stationery items that the Trust had readied. Proceeds from the sale of hampers went to the Trust for their activity of imparting competitive training to the differently abled.

Denver Roche, who spent the last month training the artists praised them for their commitment to perform on this stage. The artists who learnt the Carol script in Braille presented six carols – in Kannada and English. The stakeholders enjoyed the Christmas carol singing programme and thanked Mangaluru International Airport for coming up with this festival initiative.