15-year-old Boy Drowns in Netravati River while Swimming
Mangaluru: A 15-year-old boy drowned while swimming in the Netravati river at Brahmarakotlu, Bantwal here on November 11.
The deceased has been identified as Salman (15), from B C Road.
According to sources, on November 11, being a holiday, Salman along with his friends had gone swimming in the Netravati River at Brahmarakotlu. While swimming Salman drowned in the river.
Salman was a student at the Best English Medium School, BC Road studying in 10th standard. The Bantwal police visited the spot and shifted the body to the Bantwal Government Hospital for post-mortem.
