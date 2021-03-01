Spread the love



















15-year-old Boy from Shivamogga Drowns at Surathkal Beach

Mangaluru : It was a tragic moment for a Shivamogga family who had come to the Guddekopla Beach in Surathkal on Sunday, 28 February, when one of their teenage family members drowned when he went for a swim. The deceased has been identified as Mubarak Ayub Khan (15), a native of Shivamogga.

As per the police, Mubarak ventured into the sea to have some fun, while the family were enjoying at the beach. Unfortunately, he quickly got washed away by the strong waves and noticing it, his father rushed to rescue him, who also got washed away by the waves. Luckily a few fishermen who were present at the beach quickly rushed to rescue both the father and son, but they managed to save the father but Mubarak was not traceable.

Fire service personnel, coastal security and local fishermen arrived at the beach and launched a search operation for Mubarak, and finally, with the help of fishing nets, his body was retrieved by evening. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station.