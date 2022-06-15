15-year-old Girl Dies after Falling from 5th Floor of Building in Kankanady

Mangaluru: A 15-year-old girl died after falling from the 5th floor of an apartment in Kankandy here, on June 15.

The deceased has been identified as Seher Imtiyaz (15), daughter of Mohammed Imtiyaz from Kankanady.

According to the police, Mohammed Imtiyaz resides in Vishwas Crown Apartment, along with his family. On June 15, at around 4:30 pm, Seher was fixing the curtains in the hall adjacent to the balcony. As she was fixing the curtains standing on a chair, she accidentally slipped and fell from the 5th floor of the building.

Seher who was severely injured was rushed to the hospital. At 5:40 pm, she breathed her last without responding to treatment. Seher was studying in 10th standard in Lourdes Central School, Bejai.

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru East police station.