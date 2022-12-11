150 Budding Doctors Made the Right Choice Joining FMMC to Pursue their MBBS (2022-23) Course

150 Budding Doctors Made the Right Choice Joining Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru to Pursue their MBBS 2022-23 Course



Mangaluru: “We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal. Let a mighty chorus swell and soar beyond the skies. As white-robed bands with healing hands to daily tasks arise, And eager limbs await their hour with aching, grim surmise. While fading visions float before half-open, gleam fewer eyes. Let the name Augustus Muller proudly write in gold, Flame across Karnataka’s vast and Bharat’s millions hold, In admiration of his zeal whose vision is bright and bold, In Mangaluru’s fair bosom raised its home of peace untold”.

Hail! Dear home where tender care beguiles disease and pain, Where love divine inspires and lifts the failing heart or brain., Live on and grow till humankind its destiny attain, And healing reaches on wheels and wings the distant home or plain. Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrate’s bequest, Come, Nurse, by, Nightingale inspired, forget your broken rest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest, Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest.“

Indeed one of the BEST Medical Institution anthems one could ever have, and the 150 students who have joined Father Muller Medical College should be proud to sing that anthem without any hesitation. The inaugural programme of MBBS Course 2022-23 held at Father Muller Deccinial Hall Muller Dine, began with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-the Dean of FMMC, where he gave a brief description of the Institute. He said, ” Father Muller Charitable Institutions have been touching the lives of thousands of people for the last 142 long years. The institution founded by Father Augustus Muller in 1880 stands out as a hallmark of medical service and education in our country. With its motto of “Heal and Comfort”, it is committed to bringing health care solace to the suffering humanity. Our hospitals focus on installing sophisticated precision equipment, non-invasive diagnosis and surgeries and other state-of-the-art techniques with quality and ethical service. It provides super speciality treatment with state-of-the-art facilities with experienced doctors following world-class health care practices.”

Dr D’souza emphasized on the importance of dedication and discipline for smooth sailing and successful completion of the MBBS course. On this occasion, students and their parents were made aware of the institution, its rules and regulations as well as about the course and curriculum which has been revamped and the new syllabus which is competency and skill-based learning. Dr Antony introduced the Chief Guest, Ms Nayana Fernandes, the FMCI Board Member and former President of CASK. Welcoming the students and their parents Ms Nayana Fernandes that they had entered into an institution of academic excellence and high ethical and moral values, which stands as excellence among all private medical institutions in the country. Further, she spoke about the prestigious institute and quality of medical education at Father Muller Medical College, with her lucid speech which was liked by all. She also briefed me about the healthcare in India, and that India needs good and educated doctors, rather than those who graduate illegally. She praised the 150 students for joining FMMC and that they would be the right doctors to serve the suffering humanity in the Country. (LISTEN TO MORE OF HER SPEECH IN THE VIDEO Click HERE).

Rev Fr Richard A Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, handed over a memento to the chief guest before delivering his presidential address. He wholeheartedly welcomed the freshmen and their parents to the institutions and came to this institution not by chance but only by choice. The climbing of the mountain to reach a medical career was over after the toil put in by the wards and parents through 24×7 studies, tuition, qualifying NEET and the admission rounds. Medicine cannot be learned through correspondence and he has to feel the patient’s pulse and heartbeat, establish trust, enhance soft skills, listen to the woes, suffering and anxiety and learn to give first aid and surgery.

He proudly praised the quality of medical education at Father Muller Medical College. He said that the institution along with the medical college transfers the student to be better human beings. Being merciful toward patients without letting religion and politics get in the way of providing the utmost care to the patient must be our topmost priority when treating patients. He also advised the students to always use the language of peace, love and compassion to communicate towards the patients. “FMMC will provide all the facilities and equipment that you need to pursue your academic career. We are here to fulfil the mission started by Father Muller and we continue after 142 years of this institution’s existence. We care for the poor, and we have given discounts in crores of rupees to needy patients. With our motto of “Comfort and Heal,” we are always ready to serve the suffering and the needy. You all should follow in the footsteps of Fr Muller and make a difference in the community. Welcome to the Mullerian Family, and best of luck” added Fr Coelho.

The smiles on the 150 budding doctors and their parents were abundant. The parents of these students admitted into the medical stream were in all praise of the Institution echoing the professionalism and hospitality of the welcome. The oath was administered to the students by Dr Nagesh – Department of Forensics, which the 150 students repeated after him. A white coat ceremony was held and the importance and use of the doctor’s apron were told. The white Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage for medical students and was created by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993. During the ceremony, a white coat was placed on each student’s left palm and the Hippocratic Oath was recited, signifying their entrance into the medical profession.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Jnaneawar Shenoy and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Juliet Jiohnson and Ms Anne Anjali from MBBS 2020 batch. Following the formal programme, Fr Ajith Menezes, the Administrator of FMMC briefed about the rules and regulations and other facilities and infrastructures of the institution. He spoke to the freshmen saying medical students needed to become good human beings before all and that equal contribution from students as well as parents will ensure their success in the MBBS professional career. He stressed on the importance of standing on one’s own feet and learning to be independent. He briefed the gathering on the legacy and heritage of the institution. He essayed the guidelines and norms to be followed on campus and to the parents in approaching the management for any concerns. He also mentioned the etiquette to be followed during hospital rounds and college hours.

He explained that professional excellence could be achieved through commitment, hard work, dedication and creativity of the individual. One must keep learning lifelong along with self-learning to be successful. He added that there are three attempts in learning – Fail, Failure which is a stepping stone to success and never making an exception an example. The students were asked to introduce themselves, the college or school they last attended and where they hailed from. Though the student crowd was diverse from different parts of the country, the excitement and enthusiasm they shared were evident through their smiling faces and voice. A little lilting music and the chink in ice, new faces, smiles all along, resounding laughter- yes it is our time! Continuing with the proud tradition of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, the freshmen marched on with gleaming faces. Welcome to the MULLERIAN FAMILY!