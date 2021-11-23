150 KV Rooftop Solar Power Project Inaugurated at AIMIT

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College, AIMIT, Beeri campus inaugurated the 150 KV rooftop power project here on Tuesday, November 23. The project was made possible through the generous contribution of philanthropist Michael D’Souza. His representative Arjun Mascarenhas, a social activist, inaugurated the project by cutting the ribbon.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ blessed the project. In his message Fr Pinto said that the project was possible only through the magnanimous contribution of donors like Mr Michael D’Souza. “We have already seen the fruits of the project economically. Our bills have come down. But more than that, it is a value-based project that can help our students to learn how we can conserve the environment and reduce carbon emission,” he said.

In his welcome address, Director of AIMIT, Dr (Fr) Melwyn S. Pinto SJ said that already there was a lot of gain after the project was completed. “We are seeing a reduction in our electricity bills to the tune of over 1.5 lakh rupees and I am sure in the coming days we will save more,” he said.

Those who had helped in the setting up of the project were honoured during the programme. Robin Rajesh, business head, Isha Sol Energies, who had set up the solar project, Fr Cyril D’Mello SJ, secretary, Mangalore Jesuit Education Society, were present. Divya Pereira compered the programme.