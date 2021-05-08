Spread the love



















1513 Persons Test Positive And 3 Die Of COVID-19 in DK on May 8

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 1513 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 3 have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on May 8.

Meanwhile, 752 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 54682 positive cases have been reported in the district and 783 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 11719 active cases in the district.

The government has ordered the public to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing. Those who fail to follow the COVID guidelines will be penalized. In the district, so far 52,519 cases have been booked for not wearing the face mask and a fine of Rs 54,86,130 has been collected.