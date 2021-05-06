Spread the love



















1526 Persons Test Positive And 6 Die Of COVID-19 in Udupi District

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1526 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 6 have died of COVID-19 in Udupi district on May 6.

Among the new cases, 682 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 595 from Kundapur taluk, 242 from Karkala Taluk and 7 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 36892 cases so far.

Meanwhile, 384 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far 36892 positive cases have been reported in the district and 212 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 5,061 active cases in the district.