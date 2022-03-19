156 Budding ‘Angels of Mercy’ of GNM & B Sc of Father Muller School & College of Nursing Take Oath

“No man, not even a doctor, ever gives any other definition of what a nurse should be than this – ‘devoted and obedient’. I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse. I think one’s feelings waste themselves in words; they ought all to be distilled into actions which bring results. The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do the sick no harm. To understand God’s thoughts one must study statistics… the measure of his purpose. There is no part of my life, upon which I can look back without pain.”- Florence Nightingale

Mangaluru: When someone decides to enter the nursing profession, it means they choose to help people who are in need. However, the roles and responsibilities of nurses today are growing within the healthcare system making it important for nurses to serve people with utmost compassion and nobility. Like it is said, “Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, Matchstick for a minute, but a good day can glow forever, so start your day with a smile”-. Today, Saturday, 19 March 20222 was a special day in the life of 64 th batch of GNM and 35 th batch of Bsc Nursing students of Father Muller College and School of nursing as they enter into the practical phase of their nursing profession.Father Muller College and School of nursing organized oath-taking ceremony and lamp lighting ceremony of B.Sc. Nursing students. By taking an oath and nursing pledge, students were formally inducted into the noble profession of Nursing where they would carry on their duties with compassion, empathy, love and devotion.

“We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal; Come, Doctor, live your noble Hippocrate’s bequest, Come, Nurse, by Nightingale inspired, forget your broken rest, Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest, Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest. We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”- these are part of the lyrics from the Fr Muller’s Institution Anthem- and these words also fit right for all these 156 budding/nursing students, (60 students of 64th Batch of GNM and 96 students of 35th Batch of B Sc), who have decided to join the Nursing Career, a Noble Profession at the Father Muller School and College of Nursing, Mangaluru.

The oath taking ceremony of these young nursing students proved to be a nurturing experience for the staff, students and faculty of nursing. The students pledged that they will always follow the essentials of nursing. The students looked motivated to always serve the sick and be by their sides as nurses. To implore God’s blessing as He is the supreme power in all our undertakings, the programme began with a prayer song by 2 nd year nursing students invoking God’s blessings. The welcome address and introduction of the chief guest was done by Sr Nancy Priya Mathais -Principle of Father Muller School of Nursing, where she said, “As the new day has dawned, it is not just another day but the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of our I st year nursing students. Every new beginning is a small step but its impact can be experienced in giant leaps. Today our students are set to make a new beginning and through the lighting of candles embark upon a journey of care and service. It is a symbolic act of the light that shines within your hearts”.

Sr Nancy Priya introducing the chief guest Dr Leena K C-Dean of Yenepoya Nursing College, Mangaluru said, “She was part of our institution and continues to be our alumnus. After her B Sc Nursing from Government. College of Nursing, Fort, Bangalore University, she did her MSc Nursing in Community Health Nursing, from Father Muller College of Nursing, in the year 2002 and PhD form National Consortium for PhD In Nursing, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore, in the year 2015. For two years she worked as an Assistant Lecturer Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal. After her post-graduation for 15 years she has served this institution as Professor and Head of Community Health Nursing and from 2017 she is principal/Dean at Yenepoya Nursing College. She is BOS – PG-external member RGUHS, she is master trainer ENLS (EMERGENCY NURSING LIFE SUPPORT), She is the assessor for NAAC, NABH She is a life time member of Indian Red Cross Society-DK, Karnataka Branch Society of community health Nurses of India (SOCHN) Nursing research Society of India (NRSI) Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI). She has 34 publications to her credit”.

The programme began with lighting of the lamp and showering flower petals on the portraits of Florence Nightingale and Founder of FMCI Fr Augustus Muller , (whose inspiration has lead FMCI forward to serve the suffering humanity with the motto of Heal and Comfort) by the Chief Guest Dr Leena KC, joined by Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director Fr Muller Charitable Institutions; Sr Jacintha D’souza Principal, Father Muller College of Nursing; Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator, Fr Muller Medical College Hospital; Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College; Sr Nancy Priya Mathias, Principal Father Muller School of Nursing; and Sr Janet D’souza Chief Nursing Officer-FMCI.

Sr Janet D’souza- the Chief Nursing Officer, FMCI briefing about the Significance of Lamp Lighting said, I congratulate you all for choosing to be a nurse. Today is a significant day in your career as you progress in the noble profession of nursing. Lamp lighting ceremony is an important event, which has symbolic significance in your training. The lamp lighting ceremony is a tribute to Florence Nightingale, who is the founder of Nursing. In the days of Florence Nightingale the lamp was used at night while caring for the injured soldiers during the Crimean war and the oil that burns the light, had a soothing balm and a cooling effect. The lamp signifies brightness in a world, where darkness threatens to take over, a lamp, no matter how small in size, can illuminate a room, and it can brighten a life. The Lamp is the symbol of care, devotion and service the nurses offer to the sick and the injured in the practice of nursing. The lamp further represents the famous “Rounds at Night” of Florence Nightingale and is a symbol of dedication”.

“Lighting a lamp is not just lighting up a flame, instead, it is lighting up a ray of hope and love. Florence Nightingale was called a ‘Lady with a Lamp’. The lamps in your hands today are different, but the light is the same. You are going to light the lamps of the lives of your clients, by caring and comforting. As you are in the entry level of delivering care to your clients, build a positive attitude towards learning and acquiring knowledge, professional skills and understand your role in the society as student nurse and later as professional nurses. Let the light that you have received today from your teachers illuminate your life and help you to illuminate the life of every patient you care for and for yourself – always live in this light and shun the darkness that comes on your way while serving humanity all over the world. Don’t be the same, be the better and if you want to do something extraordinary in your nursing career have a purpose and that purpose will always inspire you. I feel proud to be an alumnus of this prestigious institution having pursued my nursing here and also now rendering my service at FMCI” added Sr Janet.

Then followed the most awaited moment of the day, the lamp lighting ceremony. It is said that Nurses dispense comfort, compassion and caring without even a prescription. Yes, in the same way in the days of Florence Nightingale, the flame of the candle was used to light her way as she made her rounds to the sick, to the injured. Her visit brought feelings of comfort and friendliness. The bright flame has come to symbolize knowledge, enlightenment, experience and hope. Florence Nightingale is pictured as “lady with a lamp”, ministering angel to the distressed soldiers of the war. These 156 budding nurses solemnly lit the lamps and professed their desire to become a life-giving person to the sick.

The 1 st year B Sc and GNM students came forward to light their lamps from the Nursing leaders- Prof Dr. Leena K C, Sr Jacintha D’souza,Sr Nancy Priya Mathias, and Sr Janet D’souza, followed by Oath taking ceremony administered by Sr Jacintha D’souza, and the students followed the words after her. Nursing pledge is the nurse’s way of expressing the desire to fulfill their responsibility. On professing this pledge before this assembly they commit themselves to the faithful practice of nursing profession and ethical values. The students then expressed their joy and readiness by singing a hymn -“Light The Candle …..”.

Chief guest Dr Leena K C addressing the students asked them to be involved and committed individuals. She said that her past experience as a student in Victoria Hospital was a blessing as it made her a strong and omitted individual. She recommended participatory learning with interdepartmental collaboration and the use of e-learning facilities to have a student centric growth. She reminded the students to graduate as learned nurses rather than those novices in their profession. The college in which they learn is an accredited college with best of learning and co curricular activities. COVID has world over recognized the need for nursing care and thus we should be ever ready to serve the society at large, added Dr Leena ( More on her speech watch the video below)

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI who presided over the program, invited the students to be committed to their profession. He wished the gathering a blessed feast of St Joseph (earthly father of Jesus Christ) who is also the patron saint of workers and also of the Diocese of Mangalore. Quoting from the Book of St John and of the parable of the Good Samaritan, in his presidential address, Fr Coelho emphasized that the virtue of being good preceded all. For God wants good from all, and good to be given to all. Mother Teresa said “I work for God, not for money” thus was like when the world buzzed with the word ‘corona warriors’, where doctors and nurses alike, worked to uplift the suffering humanity and restore health. He concluded, “the suffering of your patients should be your teacher – learn the language of healing, culture of love and hands of care”.(More on Fr Coelho’s speech watch the video below)

The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Pathima Violet Fernandes HOD-Nursing Foundation department; and the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Merlin Fernandes and Ms Merlyn Priya Moras, both faculties at FMCON.

In conclusion, in my perspective- Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care. And truly, the Nurses are the “Angels of Mercy”!

Team Mangalorean wishes the 156 nursing students best of everything and instills confidence that they will turn out to be the best in their nursing career always.