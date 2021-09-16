Spread the love



















15K Litres of illegally Stored Petroleum Products in a Shed Worth Rs 12.5 Lakhs Seized by Cops

Mangaluru: As per police sources from Kankanady police station, they have seized nearly 15,000 litres of illegally stored petroleum products and also the container tank of a tanker truck from Yamuna Earth Movers’ shed at Maroli in Mangaluru on Thursday,16 September. The total cost of the seized items is around Rs 12.5 lakhs.

It is learnt that the products were stored without any permit or any relevant documents. A case has been registered against the owner of Yamuna Earth Movers at Kankanady town police station and he is being interrogated further. A detailed investigation is underway by the police.

