15th Batch of BASLP Course Inaugurated at Fr Muller College of Speech & Hearing

Mangaluru: When President of India APJ Abdul Kalam had come to Father Muller Charitable Institution on 9 December 2007 to inaugurate Oncology Centre and in his inaugural address he had said “Learning gives creativity, Creativity leads to thinking, Thinking leads to knowledge, Knowledge makes you great. To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces – desire, belief and expectation. Education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world “- and today, 8 November 2021 during the inauguration of the 15th Batch of B. ASLP (Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology), the Chief Guest while concluding his inaugural address used the same quote of Abdul Kalam.

The Speech and Hearing was established as a department in the year 1984 as an unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and has been involved in the assessment, diagnosis and rehabilitation of speech and hearing disabled since its inception. The Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing was established in the year 2007 offering the undergraduate program (Bachelors of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology). The College is affiliated to Mangalore University and is recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

The field of Audiology & Speech Language Pathology is dedicated to the understanding of normal communication and hearing processes and the application of that knowledge to the identification, treatment and prevention of communication disorders in children and adults. The college has mainly 3 units: Audiology, Speech Diagnostics and Speech Therapy. Audiology mainly focuses on hearing evaluation and rehabilitation, whereas speech diagnostics and speech therapy focuses on the assessment of speech, language problems and rehabilitation respectively.

Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH) aims for quality and innovative services in terms of clinical as well as academic aspects. A preset action plan helps to develop and deploy effective implementation of the curriculum. Qualified teachers upgrade and update their professional acumen for effectively translating the curriculum by attending workshops, training programs and seminars. Various initiatives are taken up by the Institution to make the College campus eco-friendly through energy conservation, water harvesting, use of renewable energy and hazardous waste management.

The Inauguration and orientation of the 15th batch of Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology was held on 8 November 2021 in Father Muller Convention Centre Mini Hall. The Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho presided over and Vice Dean Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Ramesh Bhat was the chief guest for the occasion. On the dais were Fr Rudolph D’sa- Administrator, FMMCH; Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator,FMMC; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais-Assistant administrator,FMMCH; andDr Mahesh BVM- Vice Principal, FMCOSH.

A melodious invocation was rendered by the senior batch FMCOSH which was followed by the welcome address by Principal of FMCOSH, Prof. Akhilesh PM, briefed on the Mission and Vision statement of the College and welcomed his new students with blessings and openness to dialogue at any time. “The crux is that inter-dialogue can better the teacher and the student and thus create a creative and inspiring environment” he said to the 33 freshers of B.ALSP course.

The Chief Guest for the day Dr Ramesh Bhat explained the Sanskrit phrase which described the meaning of various teachers based on their unique abilities. He said, ” The teacher who gives you information is called: Adhyapak; The one who imparts knowledge combined with information is called: Upadhyaya; The one who imparts skills is called: Acharya; The one who is able to give a deep insight into a subject is called: Pundit; and The one who has a visionary view on a subject and teaches you to think in that manner is called: Dhrishta; The one who is able to awaken wisdom in you, leading you from darkness to light, is called: Guru. Thus the search for the Guru is to the student’s choice of the many faculty of the college”.

He explained the concept of fruit of hard work and success is based on the seed (student) in soil (FMCOSH) which together can yield results. Though studies are of importance the Institution has always nurtured co-curricular activities and this is required for the overall growth and development of a student and the college. He ended his speech with a thought-provoking quote of Abdul Kalam in order to inspire and motivate the new students-““Learning gives creativity, Creativity leads to thinking, Thinking leads to knowledge, Knowledge makes you great. To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces – desire, belief and expectation. Education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world “-quote Abdul Kalam

Fr Richard Coelho in his presidential address highlighted that every human being has potential and the thrust for the same can be within or external. Elaborating with a story of a priced war elephant of a king which always brought victories in the battlefield, in its old age it sank itself in a muddy pond while quenching its thirst. Though many tried to help it out, they could not budge the elephant from the silt. On the advice of the king’s minister the war trumpet was blown, to which the elephant gathered its strength and unstuck itself from the pond. He furthered saying the likes of Charles Darwin, Winston Churchill, Thomas Alva Edison were all mocked at due to their poor learning abilities but their future shown bright by their endless desire to invent, quest and strive. He also congratulated the new entrants on being selected after thorough scrutiny of over 150 applications.

The vice principal, Dr. Mahesh BVM delivered the vote of thanks concluding the ceremony, while the programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Ms Betsy Mathew-the Assistant Professor and Ms G D’souza- audiologist Grade 1, both at FMCOSH. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of Speech and Hearing participated in the event.The inaugural ceremony was followed by an interactive session with the students and their parents, orienting them to the Institutional rules and regulations, General Guidelines, Hostel and Spiritual Life, Gender Sensitization Programme.

Miss Divya Antony with her parents-Antony T G and Mrs Beena

Team Mangalorean interacted with three freshers of B.ASLP course and asked them what made them to join Father Muller Medical College to pursue their education. Miss Divya Antony D/o Antony T G and Mrs Beena said, “Having completed my education at The Millenium School in Dubai, I heard a lot of good things about Father Muller Charitable Institution from a few satisfied students who were overwhelmed by being educated at this prestigious institution. I am confident that I will get the BEST EDUCATION here from the BEST FACULTIES, and I expect the BEST from the COLLEGE. I am very grateful to the management for selecting me out of the nearly 150 applicants for the course, and I promise that I will do my best in my academics, to the satisfaction of the management and staff”.

Miss Danica D’sa with her parents- Dominic Dolphy and Mrs Sophia D’sa

Miss Danica D’sa D/o of Dominic Dolphy and Mrs Sophia D’sa said, “Having done my PCMB at Christ King PU College in Karkala, I learnt from sources that B. ASLP has very good scope in medical field, and I couldn’t resist from applying for that course at Father Muller Medical College, and I am extremely lucky to get selected. I think I have chosen the right career, which has a high social value. And with commitment, dedication and hard work, I am confident that I will achieve great success in this field. I have full faith in this institution, its management and experienced and knowledgeable faculties”.

Miss Herlin Mendonca with her parents-Harold and Laveena Mendonca

Miss Herlin Mendonca D/o Harold and Laveena Mendonca said, “I did my PCMB course at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, and while this B.ASLP is something new to me, I will have to put more efforts and get the right knowledge from the professors, who I believe are the best in medical field. Since I had great respect for this institution, I can say that I am blessed to be a student of this well-renowned medical institution, and I extend my sincere gratitude to the management for selecting me for the course”.

