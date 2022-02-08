16 Achievers are Conferred with the 2021 & 2022 ‘Sandesha Awards’ by Sandesha Foundation

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Roy Castelino-the Trustee of Sandesha Foundation trustee said, “This year 16 achievers of 2021 and 2022 , including a trust who will be awarded the annual Sandesha Awards, during a glittering awards ceremony to be held on 22 February 2022 at 5.30 pm at Sandesha institution campus. Rev Dr. Henry D’Souza, the Bishop of Bellary and chairman of the Sandesha Institute will preside over the function, while Dr P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, the vice chancellor of Mangalore University will be the chief guest. Police Commissioner of Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar, IPS, will be the guest of honour. They will be also joined on stage by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha; Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Fr Francis Assisi Almeida, the Director of Sandesha, and Sandesha Trsutees- Fr Ivan Pinto and myself (Roy Castelino)”. ,

Castelino further said “The 16 achievers who will be conferred with the awards , among which are 2021 awardees, namely-are Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Amar Konkani, Dr Sunitha Shetty, Nagesh Hegde, Meena Rebimbus, Avithas Adalphus Cutinha (Dolla), Lakshman Saab Chauri, and Samarthanam Trust fo; and awardees of 2022 are- Rahmath Tarikere, Melvyn Rodrigues, B K Gangadar Kirodian, Dr T C Poornima, Alwyn Noronha, Kasaragod Chinna, Dr P K Rajashekar, and Sa R Raghunath for 2022. The jury who selected the awardees are-Valerian Rodrigues, Dr B S Talwadi, Dr Na Da Shetty, Ms Concepta Alva, Chandrakala Nandavar and Mohammed Baddur “.

Sandesha took birth in May 1989 with a message of harmony and goodwill among all people of the society. It was registered as a Charitable Trust in November 1991. It should be noted that Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is an educational institution which trains students at various levels in music, dance, art and painting. It also conducts courses in journalism, media education, public speaking and other similar courses. It organizes workshops on drama, poetry and other related subjects. It brings together people of all walks of life. ‘Sandesha Award’ programme is an important event of Sandesha Foundation. It is to appreciate and recognize outstanding and value based contributions made by various personalities through Literature, Journalism, Arts, Education, Music, Media and Social Service.

Fr Francis Assisi Almeida-the director, Sandesha Foundation and Simon D’Souza -the Manager at Sandesha were present during the press meet.

Sandesha Awardees 2021

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) – Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) – Amar Konkani

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) – Dr Sunitha Shetty

Sandesha Media Award – Nagesh Hegde

Sandesha Konkani Music Award – Ms Meena Rebimbus

Sandesha Art Award – Avithas Adolphus Cutinha (Dolla)

Sandesha Education Award – Lakshman Saab Chauri

Sandesha Special Award – Samarthanam Trust

Sandesha Awardees 2022

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) – Rahmath Tarikere

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) – Melvyn Rodrigues

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) – B K Gangadar Kirodian

Sandesha Media Award – Dr T C Poornima

Sandesha Konkani Music Award – Alwyn Noronha

Sandesha Art Award – Kasaragod Chinna

Sandesha Education Award – Dr P K Rajashekar

Sandesha Special Award – S Ragunath