16 Achievers Conferred with 2021 & 2022 ‘Sandesha Awards’ by Sandesha Foundation

Mangaluru: Sandesha took birth in May 1989 with a message of harmony and goodwill among all people of the society. It was registered as a Charitable Trust in November 1991. It should be noted that Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education is an educational institution which trains students at various levels in music, dance, art and painting. It also conducts courses in journalism, media education, public speaking and other similar courses. It organizes workshops on drama, poetry and other related subjects. It brings together people of all walks of life. ‘Sandesha Award’ programme is an important event of Sandesha Foundation. It is to appreciate and recognize outstanding and value based contributions made by various personalities through Literature, Journalism, Arts, Education, Music, Media and Social Service.

This year 16 achievers of 2021 and 2022 , were awarded at the annual Sandesha Awards, in a glittering awards ceremony held on a unique number on the calendar ie 22 -02-2022 at 5.30 pm at Sandesha institution campus. Rev Dr. Henry D’Souza, the Bishop of Bellary and chairman of the Sandesha Institute presided over the function, while Dr P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, the vice chancellor of Mangalore University was the chief guest. Police Commissioner of Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar, IPS, who was the guest of honour couldn’t make it to the programme due to other commitments. These dignitaries were also joined on stage by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha; Fr Francis Assisi Almeida, the Director of Sandesha, and Sandesha Trustees-Valerian Rodrigues and Roy Castelino.

The 16 achievers who were conferred with the awards , are 2021 awardees, namely- Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Amar Konkani, Dr Sunitha Shetty, Nagesh Hegde, Meena Rebimbus, Avithas Adalphus Cutinha (Dolla), Lakshman Saab Chauri, and Samarthanam Trust fo; and awardees of 2022 are- Rahmath Tarikere, Melvyn Rodrigues, B K Gangadar Kirodian, Dr T C Poornima, Alwyn Noronha, Kasaragod Chinna, Dr P K Rajashekar, and Sa R Raghunath for 2022.

Sandesha Awardees 2021

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) – Baraguru Ramachandrappa

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) – Amar Konkani

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) – Dr Sunitha Shetty

Sandesha Media Award – Nagesh Hegde

Sandesha Konkani Music Award – Ms Meena Rebimbus

Sandesha Art Award – Avithas Adolphus Cutinha (Dolla)

Sandesha Education Award – Lakshman Saab Chauri

Sandesha Special Award – Samarthanam Trust

Sandesha Awardees 2022

Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada) – Rahmath Tarikere

Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) – Melvyn Rodrigues

Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) – B K Gangadar Kirodian

Sandesha Media Award – Dr T C Poornima

Sandesha Konkani Music Award – Alwyn Noronha

Sandesha Art Award – Kasaragod Chinna

Sandesha Education Award – Dr P K Rajashekar

Sandesha Special Award – S Ragunath

Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor Dr P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya,and Bishop of Bellary Rev Dr. Henry D’Souza, spoke on the occasion, and commended Sandesha for their work in recognizing the talents of all these achievers- You can watch speeches of these three guests on the video below.The jury who selected the awardees namely-Valerian Rodrigues, Dr B S Talwadi, Dr Na Da Shetty, Ms Concepta Alva, Chandrakala Nandavar and Mohammed Baddur were felicitated on the occasion. The welcome address was delivered by Fr Francis Almeida,the director of Sandesha, and the briefing of the Sandesha Awards was done by Valerian Rodrigues of Sandesha. Vote of thanks was proposed by Roy Castelino-the trustee of Sandesha.

The citation of 2021 Awardees namely-Baraguru Ramachandrappa was read by Stany Alvares; , Amar Konkani by Ms Flora Castelino; , Dr Sunitha Shetty by Ms Florine D’souza; Nagesh Hegde by Ms Diana D’souza;, Meena Rebimbus by Ms Mariatte D’souza; , Avithas Adalphus Cutinha (Dolla) by Anil D’cunha;, and Samarthanam Trust by Aloysius D’souza.

The citation of 2022 Awardees namely- Rahmath Tarikere read by Ms Shanthi Dias; Melvyn Rodrigues by Ms Meena Malani; B K Gangadar Kirodian by Raymond D’cunha; Dr T C Poornima by Ms Irene Rebello; , Alwyn Noronha by John Monteiro; Kasaragod Chinna by Ms Eulalia D’souza; Dr P K Rajashekar by Dr John Edward D’silva and and Sa R Raghunath by Ms Shalet Pinto.The programme was meticulously compered by Rohan Joel D’souza of Radio Sarang 107.8 at St Aloysius College.