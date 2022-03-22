16 Arrested till Date in Prostitution Racket & Human Trafficking at Nandigudda in City

Mangaluru: It is learnt that the City Crime Branch (CCB) police having done thorough investigation into human trafficking of minor girls and women, prostitution etc which were going on in a flat at Nandigudda in the city. As per the police sources, a total of ten cases for these crimes have been registered in the women’s police station here on the basis of complaints made by two minor girls.

Abdul Razik Ullal (44) alias Rafiq Ullal from Ullal

Fifteen persons have been arrested and produced in the court, after which all of them were remanded to judicial custody. Apart from the 15 culprits arrested, the CCB team in connection with the sexual harassment of minor girls, has now taken into custody Abdul Razik Ullal (44) alias Rafiq Ullal from Ullal, on March 18 and was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

FOLLOWING ARE AMONG THOSE ARRESTED EARLIER :

So far a total of 16 persons have been arrested relating to the racket involved with sexual harassment of minors and other crimes, and all of them are in judicial custody, as per CCB.

