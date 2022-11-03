16 Child Labourers Rescued from Malpe Port

Udupi: In a joint operation, 16 children including, 11 girls and 5 boys aged around 13 to 18 years, were rescued from the Malpe port on November 3.

These children were working as labourers to carry fish from the auction area at the Malpe Port to the buyers’ vehicles. Most of the children are from North Karnataka.

According to the Udupi district child protection unit, “On a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the officials from the Women and Child Development Department, district child protection unit, education department, police department, Childline and Nagarika Seva trust. All the rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action. Their details are verified and documented.

The Legal-cum-probation Officer of Udupi District Child Protection Unit Prabhakar Achar said, “After getting information, a joint operation was conducted by the officials from the Women and Child Development Department, along with other departments. All the children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action, and their details were verified and documented. The children were not officially appointed. Such raids are conducted often and it’s very rare to find the same children again. According to the CWC direction, action will be taken to rehabilitate them”.

Child welfare committee president Ronald Furtado, Child protection officer Kumar Naik, officials Kumar, Vijendra, Roshan Kumar Prakbhakar Achar, Nagraj, Mahesh Devadiga, Yogish Suraksha, Ambika, Sandesh, Namratha, police officials Navyshree, Jaya, Shashidhar and others participated in the rescue operation.