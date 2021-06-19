Spread the love



















16 Die of COVID-19 and 832 Persons Test Positive in DK on June 19

Mangaluru: According to the district health bulletin, 832 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus, and Sixteen persons have died of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district on June 19.

Meanwhile, 552 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery.

So far, 88,182 positive cases have been reported in the district, and 1040 persons have died of the disease. At present, there are 7,195 active cases in the district.

