16 held for attacking Siddaramaiah, 10 booked for burning Veer Savarkar’s photo

Bengaluru: As many as 16 people were arrested for attacking leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah’s convoy and endangering his life as row over Veer Savarkar took an ugly turn in the state.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police Aiyappa M.A. stated on Saturday that the police have secured nine persons from Kushalnagar and seven from Madikeri city in this connection.

The accused have been produced before the magistrate and their political affiliations are being probed, SP Aiyappa stated. The accused, while protesting against Siddaramaiah, had thrown stones covered in clothes at him, police sources said.

Siddaramaiah’s statement on vacating Veer Savarkar’s flex from a circle in Shivamogga has stirred a controversy. He had questioned about erecting a flex in Muslim majority area. He had also questioned the resistance towards installation of flex of Tipu Sultan.

Siddaramaiah faced stiff opposition during the time of his visit to Kodagu to assess the damage caused by heavy rains. He was booed and his vehicle was attacked with eggs. He was also shown black flags.

Meanwhile, Dharwad police have booked 12 leaders attached to Congress party on charges of burning down Veer Savarkar’s photo.

The police had booked a case against the accused based on the complaint of Bajrang Dal activist Shivanand in this regard.

