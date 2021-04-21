Spread the love



















16-year-old Anirudh Saralathaya is New Successor of Shiroor Math

Udupi: Sri Vishwallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math has chosen 16-year-old Anirudh Saralathaya as the new successor of Shioor Math.

Speaking to media persons at the Shiroor Moola Math, Hiriyadka on April 21 Sri Vishwallabha Theertha Swamiji said, “Anirudh is the eldest son of Udaya Saralathaya and Sri Vidya from Nidle near Dharmasthala. Presently they are staying in Udupi. Anirudh had completed his SSLC in Vidyodhaya Public School Udupi”.

Swamiji further said that Anirudh was interested in religious activities and wanted to become Swamiji of Shiroor Math. His father showed his horoscope to many astrologers and later his father discussed the matter with the Sode Swamiji. The Sode Swamiji after testing Anirudh in all the related matters agreed to the proposal to make Anirudh a Swamiji.

The religious rituals connected to ‘Sanyasashrama Sweekara’ (initiation to monastic order) and ‘Peetharohana’ ceremonies would be held from May 11 to 14 at the Sonda Math near Sirsi, Uttar Kannada district. After Sanyasashrama Sweekara Anirudh will continue further religious studies at Sonda under the guidance of Sri Vishwallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode.

To a query by reporters, Anirudh said, “My childhood dream was to become a Swamiji and I expressed my wish with my father. Today my dream has come true”, he said.