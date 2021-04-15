Spread the love



















16-year-old Boy Climbing a Stopped Goods Train gets Electric Shock from Overhead Power Lines

Mangaluru : As per communication from DCP office,Mangaluru it stated that on Wednesday, 14 April at about 3.20 pm a message was received from DSCR/PGT that “A 16 yrs of age boy who tried to climb over Ey LPG TOK waiting for line clearance from TOK, fell down due to electric shock, and was taken to Hospital by public”. On information IPF/MAJN along with SIPF/SD visited the spot (Jokatte Road No-04) and contacted on duty Station Manager (SM)/Jokatte. On hearing some abnormal shouting of boys from the platform SM Jokatte went and observed that three boys all aged around 15 years were climbing down from the ladder of a wagon of EyLPG stabled on Road No-04 .

The boys informed that Mohammed Dishan aged 16 years got electric shock from the OHE while trying to take a selfie from the top of the wagon. Immediately a local ambulance was called and with the help of local people the injured boy who was lying near the track with burn injuries was taken to A J Hospital , Mangaluru.” The above Ey LPG arrived at Jokatte on 13.04.2021 at 19.15 hrs. and left Jokatte from Road No-04 on 14 April to MRPL siding for filling.

Picture for Illustration Only

Also in this connection local police Bajpe visited the spot and investigated the incident, and also informed GRP MAQ also. After that IPF/MAJN visited A J Hospital and found that the injured boy’s family had arrived and collected the details of the injured from them. (Name Mohammed Dishan S/o Mohmd Iqbal, 3- 40 A, Jokatte HPCL colony Jokatte Post village Baikampady, Mangaluru). Further, IPF/MAJN met with doctors at the Hospital and ascertained that the above injured boy was hospitalized with 50% burned condition due to electric shock and under treatment at the Emergency ward. Further progress of the case will be updated soon.

CAUTION : BE CAREFUL AT ELECTRIFIED SECTIONS :

In this context, Railways reiterate the word of caution to the public in the electrified section. As the overhead lines and associated equipment carry the voltage as high as 25000 volts, to create awareness among public/ passengers/ workers, statutory warning boards have been exhibited in important places in the electrified section. Public/ Passengers/ workers are requested to adopt the safety precautions to be followed in Electrified Sections.

•Do not come in contact directly or indirectly with electric cables and connected equipment.

•The chances of suffering electric shock is very high voltage electric cables.

•Using unfolded umbrella beneath the high voltage electric cables during rain or lightning is dangerous.

•Do not climb up on OHE masts/Locos/Carriages/ Wagonetc. Youngsters often become prey to electrocution while climbing on top of the rolling stocks for taking selfies.

•Do not throw objects on the OHE lines from railway over bridges/ Foot Over bridge as they are likely to cause severe electric shock.

•Do not try to cut/trim trees which are close to the OHE line. Do not carry out any work within 2 mt distance from live OHE wire. This requires prior permission and switching-off of the electric supply. Such works should be done only in the presence of authorized traction department staff.

AT TRAIN LEVEL CROSSINGS …

Do not load the vehicles beyond the permissible height.

Do not travel on top of the road vehicles. Height gauges are provided to denote the safe height which a vehicle can maintain beneath the Overhead Electrical wire.

Even though height gauges are provided, extra caution should be taken in the instances like transporting elephants, carrying iron flag poles during processions etc.



