16-year-old girl Commits Suicide at Kudroli

Mangaluru: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence at Tippu Sultan Nagar, Kudroli here, on February 5.

The deceased has been identified as Kathija Rhena (16) from Kudroli.

According to sources, on February 5, at around 8:30 am, Kathija was found hanging at her residence. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Bunder police are investigating.

