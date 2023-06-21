16-year-old Girl from Neermarga Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Paldane here on June 20.

The deceased has been identified as Tejal Maroli (16) from Paldane, Neermarga.

According to sources, on June 20, Tejal came back from school. Later, she went to her room and committed suicide by hanging herself.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Rural police station and further investigation is on.

