16-year-old Girl Gang-Raped by 5 Men in Bantwal

Bantwal: In a shocking incident a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men under the Bantwal Town police station limits on October 8.

According to the police, on October 8, at around 7:00 am, when the victim was on her way to school, two unidentified men came in a white car, kidnapped the minor girl and raped her.

A case was filed in the Bantwal Town Police station under section 366 (a), 376(D), 506 IPC and Section 04, 06 POCSO act.

Based on the complaint, the police have taken two of the accused into custody. Further investigation is on.

