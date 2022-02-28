16-year-old Missing Student found Dead in River Netravati

Mangaluru: A 16-year-old missing student was found dead in the Netravati River near Hoige Bazar here on February 28.

The deceased has been identified as Drushyanth (16) from Mahakali Padpu. Drushyanth was a student of Rosario High School and was studying in 9th standard.

According to sources, on February 27 there was a cricket match going on in Mahakali Padpu grounds where Drushyanth was the commentator. The match finished at 3:30 pm after which all the players went home. When Drushyanth did not return home, family members started inquiring about him with his friends and relatives but could not trace him. In this connection, a missing person’s complaint was filed, in the Mangaluru South Police Station.

On February 28 evening, his body was found in the Netravati River near Hoigebazar. In this connection, an FIR is filed under section 363 IPC.