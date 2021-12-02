165 terrorists killed, 14 apprehended in J&K this year: Govt



New Delhi: A total of 165 terrorists have been killed while 14 have been apprehended by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that there has been a substantial decrease in incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks in the Union Territory since 2018.

As on October 31 this year, a total of 28 incidents of infiltration occurred as against 51 in 2020, 141 in 2019 and 143 in 2018.

Similarly, 200 terror incidents have been reported till November 21 this year, as against 244 in 2020, 255 in 2019, and 417 in 2018.

Giving details, Rai said that there were 37 incidents of terror attacks in October, 14 in September, 36 in August, 26 in July, 22 in June,12 in April, 11 in March, seven in February and eight in January. In December 2020, a total of 28 terror attacks occurred, 15 in November, and 22 in October.

The minister also said that during this period (from October 2020 to October 2021, a total of 32 security forces personnel and 19 from Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred.

The house was also told that in October 2021, around 115 Kashmiri Pandit families living in Kashmir moved to Jammu. These families are of the government employees, many of whom moved to Jammu in winter as part of movement of officials and winter vacation in educational institutions.