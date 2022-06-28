169 Felicitated, those who fought Emergency & Achievers of Various Fields by BJP

169 Felicitated, those who fought Emergency (27 ) & Achievers of Various Fields like Arts, Social service, Cinema, Sports, Agriculture, Medicine, Religious Sector, Journalism, Education, Yakshagana, Dancing, Singing, Music etc (142) by local BJP to mark the completion of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and his achievements.

Mangaluru: The BJP has its fortnight celebrations of eight years of Modi government at the centre and several programmes had been planned, and in Mangaluru, the local BJP organized a programme to felicitate the persons who fought Emergency during PM Indira Gandhi’s tenure and also those achievers in various fields, like like Arts, Social service, Cinema, Agriculture, Journalism, Yakshagana, Education, Medicine, Sports, Dancing, Singing, Music etc. On the occasion 27 were felicitated who fought against the Emergency, and 142 persons for their achievement in various fields.

Named ‘Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan’, the program was aimed at reaching out to each section of the society across the country, to mark 8 years of PM Modi’s rule. The programme in Mangaluru was graced by Karnataka State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, joined by MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, among other BJP leaders, who joined in inaugurating the programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

Addressing a convention organised by the Mangaluru City South Assembly Constituency unit of the BJP to observe the Union government-led by the BJP completing eight years in administration and to felicitate those who fought Emergency and also achievers of various fields, the Home Minister said that many had been subjected to physical torture by the police then.

L-R : Francis Maxim Moras (Traffic Warden/Social Service ); B Subramanya (Fought against Emergency) and Ms Rajani Shetty (Animal Rescuer/Social Service)

He further said, “Many families that faced the brunt of Emergency imposed by the then Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the country still have not been able to come up in their life. Torture reached its pinnacle then and media was censored. Many RSS workers had been targeted and jailed, among others, by the then administration. The families that faced the brunt could not flourish economically and many had to bear the impact of physical torture throughout their life”

“I faced circumstances when I was jailed for six months in Shivamogga when I was studying final year B.Com for shouting the slogan, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. During that time when police took away senior BJP leader and former Minister late V.S. Acharya from his home in Udupi to jail him, Dr. Acharya’s wife was pregnant. After learning that a driver was staying in Acharya’s house to take her to hospital for delivery, the police even took the driver away. When Dr. Acharya returned from jail after spending 18 months there, his mother could not recognise him as she had lost her memory power due to the shock which she suffered after police jailed Dr. Acharya” added Araga with tears in his eyes. The Home Minister said that youth should keep the interest of the nation first, following which he felicitated the 27 persons who fought against Emergency rule.

The 142 persons who had achieved in various fields were later felicitated by various BJP leaders, including MLA Vedavyas Kamath, the main man behind this programme. The programme began with reciting on “Vande Mataram” by Boloor Ward BJP corporator Jagadeesh Shetty, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Corporators Ms Roopa D Bangera and Lalesh Kumar.