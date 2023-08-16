17 BASLP Inaugurated at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Mini Dine, in the Father Muller Convention Centre was decorated in welcoming of the newly admitted 33 students in the Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP) course in the Father Muller College on 16 August. The event had Dr Raju Krishna Chalannavar, Registrar Evaluation, Mangalore University and presided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Many parents and well-wishers.

The course inauguration 2023-24 of the 17TH BASLP which had its modest beginning with 3 students has grown in stature over the Mangalore University with an intake of 33 students in the undergraduate course.

Principal Ms Cynthia Santhmayor welcomed the gathered and presented a report of the growth of the college and its UG and PG programmes. With the symbolic lighting of the lamp, the 17th batch was ushered into the college teaming it with the whole institution under one umbrella of FMCI.

Dr Raju Krishna in his address to the students and parents gave an analogy of a mango which though has many colours, under its skin has a thick fleshy pulp, which in turn overs the seed shell which covers the seed. The seed depends on the other layers for its existence and the fruit itself then depends on the seed for its existence. Thus is a student in these prestigious institutions where their parents, mentors and management will help them develop into professionals while in turn the student will see the aspirations of their parents being met and being Alumni of good stature.

The work ethic of the American should be followed where 20% of work leads to 80% of productivity rather than 80% of our work leading to only 20% productivity; thus work smart rather than hard, tiring yourself. He asked the new students on how confident are they and how confident will they be in achieving success? To which he replied that quenching one’s thirst with wisdom mattered the most. He ended with a saying of former President APJ Kalam who said that in rains most birds find shelter while only the eagle flies above the clouds to avoids the rains. Thus dream high and fly strong.

Fr Richard welcomed the students and prodded them to do their best. He said that’s it’s their choice that they are here, it’s their interest to pass the interview and be here, so be the best in the subject to health and comfort. Survival of the fittest is the mantra but the course looks to help the different abled. Reservations are required to uplift the backwards and the especially abled. So does this course, which has a direct impact in improving the speech and hearing impaired to be better and work independently in nation building. We have no dearth of infrastructure and all are used for students, thus seekers and healers. Be a beacon for those in strife and be torch bearers for justice and fraternity.

The vote of thanks was provided by Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Associate prof while the MC’s for the day were Dr Usha Associate Prof and Ms Lelissa Saldanha Lecturer. Dr B Sanjev Rai Chief of Research who also is s guiding light for the college was on the Dais. Members of the faculty, staff and students were present for the event along with the parents of the newly inducted students.

The inaugural was continued with few sessions on the college ethos, the facilities for students and the way of life in the campus. Curricular and extracurricular activities were also discussed and made parents more responsible for their wards success in the institutions.

