17 foreigners staying illegally in Delhi’s Dwarka apprehended

As part of its crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals, Delhi Police nabbed 17 such people, who were staying illegally in the national capital’s Dwarka district, an officer said on Wednesday.



New Delhi: As part of its crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals, Delhi Police nabbed 17 such people, who were staying illegally in the national capital’s Dwarka district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The foreigners were arrested in February and will be deported, added the officer.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said that in the month of February, continuing the crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals in Dwarka district the teams of AATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka North and Mohan Garden police stations was constituted to nab the foreigners.

Accordingly, the teams swung into action to nab the foreign Nationals, who are overstaying in India without a valid visa and residing or roaming in the area of Dwarka. The teams succeeded in apprehending 17 foreign nationals from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan among others.

“All the apprehended foreign nationals were found overstaying in India without valid visas. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the detention centre,” said the DCP.

“Action will also be taken against landlords who give premises on rent to overstaying foreigners without proper verification,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...