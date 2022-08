17-year-old boy dies in rail accident

Kundapur: A 17- year-old boy died after he was hit by a train at Shiroor in Byndoor police station limits of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sampat.

According to the police, the incident took place when he was on the way to the college and walking on the railway track.

An unnatural death report has been registered at the Byndoor Police Station.

