17-year-old Girl commits Suicide after Securing Low Marks in First PU

Udupi: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling at her residence in Perdoor on November 28, under the Hiriyadka Police Station limits after she reportedly scored low marks in the exams.

The deceased has been identified as Trupthi (17) a resident of Perdoor. She was studying in the First PU Science stream at a Private College in Hebri.

According to the police, Trupthi was brilliant in her studies but in the recent exam, she scored low marks. On Sunday morning, she had gone to a special class and returned home. Later she went to the room and committed suicide. Parents later noticed Trupthi hanging herself to the ceiling in her room. According to the police, she was depressed due to low marks in the PU examinations.

A Case has been registered at the Hiriyadka Police Station and the investigation is going on.



