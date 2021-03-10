Spread the love



















17-year-old Girl Found Hanging at Kumpala

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old college student was found hanging at her residence at Ashraya Colony in Kumpala, Ullal here on March 10.

The deceased has been identified as Preksha (17) from Kumpala.

According to primary reports, on March 10, Preksha, a PUC student, took leave from the College as she was supposed to travel to Bengaluru for a photoshoot. Her parents had been to work, and her elder sister had gone to College. Preksha was alone at home and getting ready to go to Bengaluru.

When Preksha’s mother came home for lunch, she found her daughter hanging in her bedroom.

The locals had seen three boys come on a two-wheeler to Preksha’s house when she was alone at home.

Ullal police visited the spot for further investigations.