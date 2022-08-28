17-year-old girl found murdered in field



Maharajganj: The body of a 17-year-old girl has been found dumped in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district.

Police said that the girl was attacked when she was going to attend her computer classes from her residence in a village in Kushinagar on Saturday evening.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants.

The incident came to light when the residents of Bari village spotted the body of the girl and informed the police.

Superintendent of police, Maharajganj, Kaustubh, said that the victim’s throat was slit by some sharp-edged weapon.

“A bicycle was also found lying abandoned near the crime scene. On the basis of documents recovered from the girl, it was found that she was a native of a village in Kushinagar district,” he said.

She was on her way to Maharajganj, which is around 3 km from her residence, to study computers.

The SP said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

“We are probing if the girl was sexually assaulted or not. One person has been rounded up and is being interrogated,” he said.

Police said they are finding the details of her classmates and family members to identify her acquaintances.

The victim’s father said that the girl used to attend computer classes at an institute at Inderpur Chauraha in Maharajganj.

She was the youngest among three daughters

Like this: Like Loading...