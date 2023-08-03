17-year-old Student Commits Suicide over Pocket Money

Ullal: A 17-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging after he was not given pocket money at Subhash Nagar, Kuttar, here on August 3.

The deceased has been identified as Sushanth (17) from Subhash Nagar, Kuttar.

Sushanth completed his PUC at Capitanio College and showed interest in pursuing diploma studies at KPT. His parents admitted him to KPT for Mechanical Diploma. On August 3 morning before going to KPT, Sushanth asked for pocket money of Rs 500. As Sushanth had already taken Rs 500 the previous day from his parents, they refused.

Sushanth being upset, stayed back home. When his father went to work and his mother was in the kitchen, he went to the room and hanged himself.

The Ullal police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

