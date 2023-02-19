17-year-old Student Consumes Poison, Dies in Hospital

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old student died in the hospital on February 19, after she consumed pesticide on February 14 at her residence in Kampala.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanya (17) from Ashraya Colony, Kumpala.

According to sources, on February 14, Dhanya’s mother Bhavya who is working in a pickle factory returned home in the afternoon but did not find her daughter at home. When she called Dhanya, she did not respond to her call. Later at 3 pm, Dhanya came home. When Bhavya questioned her daughter, Dhanya said that she went to her friend’s house to study. When Bhavya asked why she did not respond to her call, Dhanya got upset and consumed a pesticide which was brought to control the termites.

Dhanya was rushed to the hospital but died on February 19, without responding to the treatment. Dhanya’s parents are natives of Tamil Nadu.

