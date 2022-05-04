17-year-old Student Dies after Falling from Fourth Floor of Hostel Building

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old student died after falling from the fourth floor of the Hostel building here on May 4.

The deceased has been identified as Pranav S Mundas (17) from Bijapur, he was studying at Chaitanya College, Kottara Chowki.

According to sources, on May 4, Pranav along with other students were playing cricket. While playing, the ball fell on top of the building which was covered with sheets. While Pranav climbed the roof to get the ball, he fell through the roof and was injured.

Critically injured Pranav was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.