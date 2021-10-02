Spread the love



















17-year-old Student Dies of Suspected Rabies Infection

Puttur: A 17-year-old student from Kadaba died of a suspected Rabies infection on October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Vincy Noonumury (17) from Alangar, Kadaba. She was a student of Kadaba Government Pre-University College.

According to sources, on September 30, morning, Vincy was taken to the local hospital and treated for the headache. In the evening, the headache was severe, and she was taken to a private hospital in Puttur. Later she was shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. But Vincy without responding to the treatment died at the hospital.

It is learnt that four months back, a rabies-infected dog was roaming around in Alangar city where Vincy was residing, and the dog had attacked Vincy and another stray dog. Recently Vincy’s house dog had also died of rabies. It is suspected that Vincy might have caught the infection from it.

The district health department is investigating the

case.

