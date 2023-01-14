17-year-old Youth Commits Suicide in Kulshekar

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself at Sirlapadpu, Kulshekar here, on January 14.

The deceased has been identified as Liander Vernon Noronha (17), from Kulshekar.

According to the police, on January 14, afternoon, Liander committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom to the ceiling.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known.

Kankanady Town Police have registered a case, and the investigation is on.