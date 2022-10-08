17-yr-old girl gang-raped in Bengaluru



Bengaluru: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly grang-raped in Bengaluru by a group of boys known to her, the police said on Saturday.

The parents of the victim have lodged a complaint with the Byatarayanapura police station demanding action against the accused persons. The police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and launched a manhunt for the accused persons, few of whom have been taken into custody.

According to the police, the girl was known to the accused for the past two years. The accused persons also allegedly took private photographs of the victim.

More details are awaited.

